The COVID-19 stimulus bill signed into law continues federal unemployment insurance programs, which were set to expire on March 13.
Claimants should keep certifying as usual, and most will not experience a gap in benefits as long as they are still eligible, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said.
The relief package also includes the extension of 100 percent federal financing for the Work Share program.
“Continuation of these federal benefit programs will provide some financial breathing room to Michigan workers as we continue to fight the effects of COVID-19,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency. “Because this legislation extends the current federal programs, we expect to be able to implement the changes without a delay in payments.”
The added eligibility provisions are retroactively applied to the beginning of the PUA program for those who filed before Dec. 27 and for those who field after Dec. 27, they are retroactive to Dec. 6, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said. Claimants who were denied PUA benefits will be notified of the new provisions and how they can reapply for benefits.
Michiganders can also apply for other assistance such as the MI Bridges program, which offers healthcare coverage, food, and cash assistance. MI Bridges also lists other state and local resources. Michigan Works! can also connect residents to training, workshops, job fairs, and more at local service centers by calling 800-285-WORKS.
