Michigan ended its extended benefits and pandemic unemployment assistance on March 8.
The state said the ending of those benefits was because Michigan was “no longer in a high unemployment period.” Claimants receiving extended benefits or pandemic unemployment assistance will no longer receive additional weeks of benefits. The affected claimants have been notified.
“The high unemployment period is triggered based on the unemployment rate in Michigan. Under federal law, when a state is in the HUP there are seven additional weeks added to PUA and additional weeks added to EB. When the state is no longer in a HUP, the additional weeks cannot be paid, and claimants must be notified,” the state said.
Michigan’s unemployment rate is below the threshold for the state’s high unemployment period to remain active, the state said.
For claimants receiving extended benefits, if they have already been paid their maximum weeks of EB, their EB claim is considered exhausted and there are no more weeks available. However, claimants may be eligible for benefits on another program.
For claimants receiving pandemic unemployment assistance, the maximum number of weeks available has been reduced from 57 weeks to 50 weeks.
