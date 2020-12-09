For months, unemployment benefits have been crucial to keeping Michigan families afloat as the pandemic rages on.
If nothing changes, those benefits will end for many as possibly the worst time.
The day after Christmas could be grim with those benefits set to expire unless Congress acts in a hurry.
“Unemployment benefits is the only economic safeguard that we have to protect our citizens,” said Rachael Kohl, professor at the University of Michigan Law School’s Workers’ Rights Clinic.
Kohl is urging state and federal leaders to take action. She warns hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents will lose pandemic unemployment assistance benefits on Dec. 26.
“If we look at the people in Michigan right now that are on a PUA claim versus a regular state claim, it’s more than half of the amount of people that are receiving money right now,” Kohl said.
Kohl said those federal PUA benefits are a lifeline to those not receiving state unemployment.
“What that did is it actually gave a lot of people access to the unemployment system when they would’ve otherwise been disqualified or not entitled to benefits for some reason in Michigan,” Kohl said.
While some worry about the end of benefits, others say theirs haven’t even started.
“I’ve been waiting for 30 weeks of back pay,” said Erin Olson-Lee.
Olson-Lee said she has a daughter with cystic fibrosis. She said that in itself is hard enough without having to worry about where money is coming from.
“Right now, I am living off of maybe $500 a month,” she said.
Olson-Lee can’t understand how anyone in this country should have to wait weeks upon weeks to get the unemployment benefits they need. She has a message for lawmakers.
“They need to fix the system. It’s severely broken,” she said.
Kohl feels the same way. She said a lot of people will fall through the cracks if something isn’t done soon.
“This is not normal times. So it’s time for Congress to really listen to the workers, to listen to the people of this country and to protect them,” Kohl said.
