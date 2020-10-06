The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued two new emergency orders regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The first requires K-12 schools to provide public notice to the school community about probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.
The second order involves individuals and staff at nursing homes and juvenile justice facilities. It provides requirements for notifying staff and residents of positive cases, as well as limits on visitations and communal dining.
These orders come after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders, leaving Michigan in a state of uncertainty.
“The legislature is looking to get back into Lansing and try to act on as many of these elements that had been executive orders,” State Rep. Rodney Wakeman said.
Wakeman said the House will likely meet next week to discuss the fate of Whitmer’s executive orders.
“They’re going to be prioritizing which, if any, of those executive orders should be codified,” Wakeman said.
A special committee has been formed to determine the executive orders that should be kept. Wakeman said unemployment benefits are at the top of the list.
“It is my understanding that many of these unemployment issues are going to be one of the first ones up on the docket that we’re going to be looking into and perhaps codifying,” Wakeman said.
On Monday, Whitmer’s office said up to 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could lose unemployment benefits.
State Senator Ken Horn is aware of that. He chairs the Senate Economic and Small Business Development Committee. He said he has been working on unemployment since Sunday.
“So if you’re laid off, if you’re worried about your family income, we’re going to do everything we can from our part to get those federal dollars in and make sure that you make it through the worst of this,” Horn said.
As for Wakeman, he said his goal is to have questions surrounding unemployment answered by next week.
“We’re going to try to move this along as swiftly as possible and have a resolution to this as swiftly as possible,” Wakeman said.
The Unemployment Insurance Agency is working with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to understand all of the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s ruling.
