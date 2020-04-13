As more people became eligible for unemployment Monday, Michigan is now seeing the largest number of unemployment claims in the state's history.
Jeff Donofrio, director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, said he expects Michigan to now have more 1 million claims across the state.
Donorfrio says that's more than a quarter the Michigan workforce.
He says more than 90 percent of claims are being filed online.
The claims will all be backdated from when the person's income was impacted by COVID-19, Donorfrio said.
