Since last March, the state has paid more than $3 billion dollars to more than 3 million claimants. In numbers released by the Unemployment Insurance Agency last week show they received, on average more than 47,000 calls a day. With the agency being able to handle 19,000 calls a day is just under 40 percent.
Some lawmakers say the agency has paid hundreds of millions in fraudulent claims. Two potential victims of that fraud say they need answers.
“There’s a lot of people out there going through the same thing,” said Tim Walters.
With widespread fraudulent unemployment claims in 2020, many unsuspecting victims are now being told to repay money or pay taxes on money they never got. Walters is one of those people. He was told to repay over $10,000. He says he never filed for unemployment.
"Drawn $10,300 of unemployment insurance and obviously I was working during that time,” Walters said. “They say I have to pay it all back. And they sent a payment schedule on it."
Walters is a car salesman on the west side of the state. He says he has been fighting this claim since last fall.
"Trying to call people going online, reporting the fraud online. But you never hear anything from anybody," he said.
Denise Bruckman of Owosso said she recently got this 1099-G asking her to pay back taxes on money she never saw.
“They said that my total unemployment compensation was $5,640," Bruckman said.
At first, she didn't take it seriously but then she looked at her social security.
"I was floored because I’ve never drawn unemployment in my life," Bruckman said.
She was a legal secretary in the state attorney general's office and has long since retired.
"I don’t really know who they think I was employed with because I would be drawn from the state of Michigan that was the only place that I worked for over the past 35 years and I’ve been retired for 10," she said.
TV5 reached out to the UIA about this issue but they told us no one was available for an interview. But previously Lynda Robinson with the UIA said that anyone who believes they were a victim of fraud should protest it. And that the submission of fraudulent documents has slowed down the review of claims, adding that they must review everything with a fine-tooth comb. The UIA is telling people to please be patient.
Walters is worried about filing his taxes and possible garnishments.
"[They’re] garnishing wages when there’s no way for people to talk to them, if you don’t have any recourse,” he said. “They shouldn’t be doing that it’s not right."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.