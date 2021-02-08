When it comes to filing your taxes this year, things will be different because of pandemic-related financial assistance.
“The biggest difference is in stimulus, people that didn’t get both stimulus payments last year, we can claim the difference back for them on their 2020 return,” said Debbie Kinnish owner of Darby Tax Service in Grand Blanc.
Kinnish said that money won’t be any more or any less than what you would have received last year, instead it will be a lump sum. She also wants to remind people that stimulus payments are not taxable.
“They’re an economic stimulus and we knew right in the very beginning that it would not be considered taxable,” she said.
However, when it comes to unemployment benefits it’s different.
“Unemployment is taxable and so was the extra $600 that we got for the pandemic unemployment,” Kinnish said.
And if you had your taxes withheld during that period you shouldn't expect to owe. But if you didn't have withholding, be prepared.
“If they did not have taxes withheld yes there's a chance they can owe at the end of the year depending on how long they were on it,” she said.
For people who end up owing, Kinnish says paying doesn't have to be painful.
“If for some reason they do owe at the end once they’ve decided or once they prepare their return if the amount is too large you can set up payment plans through the IRS,” she said
Her biggest piece of advice, get your taxes done sooner rather than later.
