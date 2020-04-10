If you're a self-employed worker, wondering when you can apply for unemployment benefits during this pandemic, the answer is next week.
"We want those folks to go to the michigan.gov/uia at 8 a.m. on Monday," said Jason Moon with the Department of Labor and Opportunity.
He says self-employed workers, including 1099 independent contractors, gig workers, low-wage workers or those with little to no work history can begin filing online next week at 8 a.m.
Remember to follow the rules.
Last names beginning with A through L should file online Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays and named M through Z should file Tuesdays, Thursday and Sundays.
By phone last names beginning A through L' should call Mondays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and M through Z names should call Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Moon says the process itself, doesn't take long.
"Typically takes between 20 to 25 minutes and that's from when you log in to when you're approved," Moon said.
TV5 has also received several comments from workers frustrated with trying to call into the department's phone lines for technical support.
Moon says they are working to address that issue by quadrupling their call center staff but adds that those with questions should only call on the days that they're supposed to file.
"We're asking workers to reserve the phone lines, unless they don't have access to a computer or a smartphone or the internet, or they have some sort of issue that they need to speak to someone,” Moon said. “We are experiencing tremendous call volumes."
