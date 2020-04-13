Michigan's unemployment website and other online services are down.
Monday is the first day self-employed workers and independent contractors can start filing claims for benefits under a federal aid package enacted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget says state networks and applications are experiencing "performance issues" causing some online services to be temporarily unavailable.
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has been deluged by people seeking benefits. More than 800,000 filed initial claims over three weeks, second-most in the U.S.
