“We just don’t know what to do honestly, it’s so scary,” said Aubrey Caswell.
Frustration looms over two Michigan moms.
“Now I’m just wondering where my next check comes from,” said Erin Olson.
Both families want answers, and their money. Caswell’s husband lost his job of 10 years in May. At first her husband received unemployment benefits, but Caswell said in August the payments just stopped.
“I was calling 300 times daily and I wasn’t getting through, or 150 times, and I’m not getting through and it’s always due to heavy call volume,” Caswell explained.
She took to the Facebook group “Due to Heavy Call Volume” that has nearly 42,000 members. There people vent about their unemployment struggles.
“I talked to four agents this week who supposedly expedited my claim, but when I talked to them later, they say they had not heard that your claim had been expedited. Then I had to explain I’m a family of seven with five minor children in the house who are younger than 10-years-old and we’re about to lose our home,” Caswell said.
Caswell’s case just says, “Open non-Monetary Issue’. With zero dollars paid out of the family’s $362 weekly benefit. A situation that has been going on for 13 weeks.
“It’s starting to tick me off because I don’t understand how the State of Michigan has had this Executive Order and that Executive Order going through and getting passed, but why do we have such a faulty system right now,” Caswell wondered.
Olson has the same question. She said she has certified for 22 weeks but has only been paid for 5 weeks total. Her account reads, ‘Processed-Payment Pending’. “They said a glitch happened in the system and from September 5 on up, so many people haven’t been able to receive their benefits,” Olson explained.
She said she was unable to continue working. Her doctor was concerned she could expose her 9-year-old daughter who has Cystic Fibrosis.
She said the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is urging patience.
“Just watch my MIWAM account and if I can prove hardship, they’ll expedite my case to a manager or supervisor,” Olson said.
Yet nothing changes. So TV5 reached out to the UIA. We reached out for nearly two weeks, they dodged our phone and email requests for an on-camera interview. Then late last week said they were unable to speak with us.
They did send the following response acknowledging there is room for improvement, and they understand people’s frustration.
Since March 15, the UIA has received as many claims – nearly 2.9M – as it did in the nearly six previous years combined. For further comparison, weekly initial claims reached a high of more than 388,000 in April, while in the weeks preceding the pandemic, the UIA received around 5,000 new weekly claims. Even during the Great Recession, the weekly high was around 77,000 in 2009.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UIA has paid $25B in benefits paid to over 2.2M workers, or roughly 95% of potentially eligible, certifying claimants.
We understand the frustration that a number of Michiganders have experienced with the unemployment system as we continue to process claims during this historic demand. Prior to the pandemic, there were around 650 UIA staff. Today, there are more than 2,800 staff helping claimants - this includes answering phones at the call center, making proactive calls, answering questions online, solving technical issues and adjudicating claims.
UIA staff is continuing to make improvements regarding communication with claimants and are working around the clock to provide this emergency financial assistance to our workers that deserve it most. We know there is still a lot of work yet to do and improvement yet to achieve. Paying 95% of eligible workers is short of 100% and we are still working to answer every call and respond to every email. We will not rest until all eligible workers get every single dollar they are entitled to.
Both women said they’ve reached out to their State Representatives, the Governor, and even the White House.
“I’ve depleted all of my savings that I did have, which wasn’t much, and that was Christmas money too,” Olson said.
“We have never been in this situation before. Ever. We have always taken care of everything,” Caswell explained.
Two weeks after we did this interview, Caswell said her family did receive their 13 weeks of back-pay from the state. With no real explanation of why it stopped n the first place. But Olson is still waiting.
If you are still having trouble getting your benefits, the UIA recommends reaching out to them through the MIWAM account or calling their service number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.