A Michigander found the most unexpected roadkill: An alligator.
A man in Eaton County was driving through an intersection Thursday morning when he saw a dead alligator on the side of the road.
The gator was about 5-feet long and was laying in the grass.
Our sister station, WLNS in the Lansing-area, called the Eaton County Sheriff's Office and found out the gator was a pet.
The 21-year-old gator named Wally escaped his home Thursday morning.
Alligators are legal pets in Michigan because they're not indigenous to the area.
