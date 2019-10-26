An unidentified object fell out of the sky and crashed into a Mid-Michigan resident’s yard.
The property, in East Van Buren, is near the Gratiot and Saginaw County line.
Nancy Welke heard the crash at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
“Thank God nobody got hurt and they say the other part of it is a couple miles over on Barry Road in the in the power lines,” Welke said.
TV5 has reached out to Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office and it said the department will release more information on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.