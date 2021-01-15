On Jan. 15, the Shiawassee Central Dispatch took a report of a structure fire on North Ruess Road in Owosso Township according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
The first to arrive on the scene was an Owosso Police Department officer. The officer reported a house on fire.
Officers on the scene were unable to assist the homeowner and enter the home because of the intensity of the flames. A body was found at the scene according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s name is being withheld by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office until the identity can be confirmed.
The Owosso Township Fire Department, Owosso City Fire, Corunna-Caledonia Fire, Ovid Fire and Elsie Fire assisted in putting out the structural fire.
