The United Auto Workers union will tighten financial controls, ban contributions from employers and vendors to charities run by its officers, and hire an ethics officer in the wake of a federal corruption investigation.
Acting President Rory Gamble said in a statement Wednesday that the reforms also will include a commitment to recover misused money.
The union also will ban purchases of promotional items by training programs run jointly by Detroit's three automakers and the union.
Gamble says that he's committed to regaining the trust of members and make sure that misconduct never happens again.
