Postal service problems are popping up in Mid-Michigan and across the nation.
“Last week in Grand Haven 70,000 letters didn’t make the truck. In Midland, Michigan I had a report of eight containers of mail came late last week,” said Jim Haggarty, president of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union.
Haggarty said he’s never seen anything like this in the 23-years he’s been working with the postal service.
He said the lack of staffing and equipment are slowing the system down along with the new mandates from people who are in higher positions.
“They’re starting to remove machines from facilities. Just last week a Grand Rapids facility threw away in the dumpster a fully functional sorting machine that does magazines and catalogs. And for and unexplained reason, they just threw it away,” Haggarty said.
Keith Combs has been working with the postal service for 35-years and said that he’s never seen anything like this either.
“They’re not really saying anything. We’ve just been noticing machines being taken apart. We asked for information on why they’re being taken apart and of course, we’re not getting no response,” Combs said.
Haggarty said overtime is being cut as well and that’s another factor causing the delays. He said trucks must leave at a specific time whether they’re full or not.
“Sometimes a truck is only 20 percent full,” Haggarty said. “Because we have to meet certain dispatch time, trucks are going out with hardly any mail on them.”
The mailing delays are growing by the day and the presidential election is right around the corner.
“I think it could affect the election. I think that’s the reasoning for all this. To have the public lose faith in the postal service,” Combs said. “If these cuts continue then we may have a problem in November.”
Both Haggarty and Combs feel the changes started when the new postmaster general took office.
“My understanding is it’s coming from the new Postmaster DeJoy. Managers I’ve talked with don’t agree with it, but they have to follow orders,” Haggarty said.
Michigan Senator Gary Peters is calling on Postmaster DeJoy to explain the new orders.
“It’s absolutely critical we have a hearing and hear from the postmaster and the chairman of the board,” Peters said.
