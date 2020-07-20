The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are currently assisting with patrols in the city of Saginaw.
Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel made the announcement during a press conference on Saturday, July 18.
The Saginaw Police Department is working through a shortage of officers, the sheriff said during the press conference.
On Monday, July 20, the sheriff's office said they are ready to assist for the next two days, while adding they are not sure how long their assistance will be needed.
Also on Monday, MSP said they are continuing to assist the Saginaw Police Department.
"We will continue to assist them during staffing shortages, just as we would any other agency that asked for assistance," MSP Sgt. Joseph Rowley said.
The Saginaw Police Officer Association issued a press release on Monday saying they did not have prior knowledge of a staff shortage occurring on July 20.
The union said there is no organized effort on its part to reduce staffing.
"The SPOA appreciates the support it has received from the citizens and business owners of Saginaw and will continue to do their best to protect and serve them," the union said in the press release.
TV5 has reached out to the Saginaw Police Department about the shortage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.