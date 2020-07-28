David Hecker is president of the American Federation of Teachers Michigan.
Tuesday the AFT issued a resolution that supports any local chapter that strikes over school reopening plans.
Hecker says this action doesn't mean a work stoppage is imminent. But it's another option teacher have to make sure their classrooms are safe in a covid-19 world.
"What happens if everything that needs to be in place is not in place?” Hecker asked. “What happens if administration unilaterally makes decisions and doesn't do it cooperatively with educators through their unions and with the community?"
That's why Hecker says an educator's ability to strike must be in place.
He tells us he's heard from many instructors who are worried about interacting with students in the same room.
"Teachers and support staff are extremely concerned about face to face learning,” he said. “Again, they want to make sure that the various factors and many others are taken care of. Another factor I didn't mention is the shape of the facility. What's the ventilation system in schools? Is there room for social distancing?”
Hecker is quick to point out teachers want to be back in the classroom with their students safely. But they're willing to head to the picket line if that's what it takes.
"It's a last resort by far,” Hecker said. And there is so many other ways we want this to work out by working cooperatively with school districts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.