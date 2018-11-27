Isabella County's Union Township has issued a boil water advisory because of a water main break.
According to the township a loss of pressure in the main can lead to bacterial contamination.
Residences and businesses in the 4000 block of E. Bluegrass are affected by the advisory, including Union Square Apartments and Target.
People in the affected area are being advised to boil water before drinking or serving it.
It's suggested that water be boiled and left to sit for at least 5 minutes, then let it cool before using it.
The township is working to resolve the problem, and estimates it will be at least Friday before water is safe to drink again.
Another notice will be issued by the township when the boil water advisory has been lifted.
Check the township's website at www.uniontownshipmi.com for updates.
