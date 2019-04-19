Michigan State Police are investigating a 63-year-old man’s death after troopers say his wife and a neighbor tried to save him from some rough waters in Tuscola County.
At 3:27 p.m. on Friday, April 19, Michigan State Police troopers were sent to Cottage Drive in Unionville for a reported drowning.
Cottage Drive, a private residential road, is located along the eastern shore of Saginaw Bay.
Tuscola County Central Dispatch received a call from Huron County Central Dispatch saying that a 63-year-old man was pulled from the water and was unresponsive.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believe he was in the water for about 10 minutes.
From the investigation, troopers learned the man was trying to repair his boat dock and remove weeds from the water.
Troopers say the man’s wife went to check on him and found him floating in the water.
The wife tried to get the husband out of the water with help from a nearby neighbor.
However, the high winds and rough water conditions made it difficult for them to pull the husband ashore, police said.
The victim was wearing rubber waders filled with water, making it harder to get the husband out of the water.
MSP is waiting on an autopsy to determine the victim’s cause of death.
Troopers were assisted by personnel from the Unionville Fire Department, Akron-Columbia-Wisner Township ambulance service and McLaren Bay Region EMS, Unionville Police Department, and Tuscola County Medical Examiner’s Office.
