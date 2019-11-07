Unionville-Sebewaing HS softball team, D4 champs
Big honors for some local state champs.

The Unionville-Sebewaing High School softball team won the 2019 Division 4 state championship back in June on a rare triple play, ending the game against Kalamazoo Christian, 3-1.

And this week Sen. Dan Lauwers R-Brockway Township, presented a Senate tribute to the girls.

Congrats ladies!

