Unionville-Sebewaing regained their title as the state’s Division 4 softball champions.
The Patriots played against the Rudyard Bulldogs, winning 14-1.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll full coverage of mid-Michigan’s state high school champions in Sports Xtra.
