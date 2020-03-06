The Buena Vista Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Mapleview Apartments, located at 1180 Genei Ct.
Saginaw County 911 paged it out at about 4 a.m. on Friday, March 6.
Buena Vista Township Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Hoeppner said one person was injured from the fire. Their condition is unknown at this time.
One apartment unit on the second floor was heavily damaged by the blaze.
Two other units sustained smoke and water damage.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to help relocate those affected by the fire.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of this fire.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.