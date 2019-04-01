United launched a fourth daily flight from Flint Bishop Airport to Chicago O’Hare, which increased its seating by about 25%.
The new flight will depart at 2:15 p.m.
“More United flights from Flint mean that not only is it easier to get to and from Chicago, but overseas destinations like London, Hong Kong, and Munich will be just one stop away,” said Craig Williams, the airport director.
For information on flights and reservation, visit Bishop's website.
