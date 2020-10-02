Flint’s Bishop International Airport announced United Airlines is increasing its daily flights to Chicago O’Hare.
It’s been one month since the return of the airline’s third daily flight from Bishop to O’Hare.
United Airlines is expanding its service to four daily flights on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. The remaining three days per week will offer two flights per day.
The 50-seat, CRJ jet service begins on Friday, Oct. 2, according to Bishop Airport.
“Passenger traffic continues to increase at Flint Bishop Airport,” said Nino Sapone, Airport Director. “As a smaller facility, devoted to cleanliness, convenience and top-notch air service, we have seen a rebound that is stronger than the national average. United Airlines’ rapid return of the majority of our seats is a testament to their dedication to our region and is a reflection of our community’s support of United and Flint Bishop Airport.”
