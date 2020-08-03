United Airlines has added additional flights to Bishop International Airport.
The airport announced the increase in flights on Monday, Aug. 3.
The airline now offers the following daily flights:
- Leaves FNT at 8 a.m. and arrives at ORD at 8:08 a.m.
- Leaves FNT at 5 p.m. and arrives at ORD at 5:09 p.m.
- Leaves ORD at 2:20 p.m. and arrives at FNT at 4:23 p.m.
- Leaves ORD at 6:45 p.m. and arrives at FNT at 9:03 p.m.
“It’s great to see United continuing to increase their service in Flint. They are committed to connecting our region to their vast airline network and Star Alliance. By adding an early morning departure, our passengers can more easily come and go in one day, if needed. It also decreases layover time in Chicago O’Hare, as well as increases overall connectivity," Airport Director Nino Sapone said.
