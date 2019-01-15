United Way Worldwide announced that it will lead the formation of the United for U.S. coalition.
As part of its long-standing association with the labor movement, United Way is working with several organizations to distribute information on resources available to assist with needs and living expenses.
The organizations include the AFLCIO, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU).
United Way is also inviting other corporate partners to join the coalition effort.
Local United Ways are providing several services in areas with federal workers, including financial services and counseling, and where available, emergency housing and assistance funds for food, rent, and other assistance.
United Way of Bay County has an established community service emergency fund to provide assistance to furloughed government workers for household bills, groceries, and other basics.
“United Way of Bay County positions itself as a hub for human services, and is here for disaster and emergency situations, such as the current government shutdown, in addition to our everyday commitment to making an IMPACT in our community. Our partnership with 2-1-1 should serve as a valuable tool during this time of need,” said Marybeth Laisure, CEO United Way of Bay County
Bay County residents affected by the government shutdown, and require assistance, are asked to call 2-1-1 Northeast Michigan to be directed to the best resources available.
