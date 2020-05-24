Midland’s Emergency Operations Center and DOW collaborated with the United Way of Midland County to create a process for those who wish to donate items to flood victims.
“We are so grateful for the overwhelming generosity of people, corporations and organizations, both in our own backyard and across the nation, who want to donate items to help those impacted by this severe event,” said Holly Miller, executive director of United Way of Midland County. “For those who have been eager to donate and help: we see you, we hear you, we appreciate you.”
Officials said The Supplies Donation Plan provides a framework to collect and distribute donated items to those in need.
“Along with United Way and numerous organizations, we are stepping forward together in order to best respond to the flood devastation,” said Midland County's Emergency Management Coordinator Jennifer Boyer. “We must stress how important it is that people refrain from simply showing up at a location with a truck full of donations. This can create confusion and ultimately cause more harm than good. This process exists in order to get much-need items in the hands of those who need it most.”
The following is a list of items that are needed:
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Cleaning supplies
- Food
- Water
- Personal care items
- Household goods
Officials said clothing donations will not be accepted at this time.
“As described by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, clothing is one of the items deemed unnecessary in a disaster situation,” Miller said. “We are appreciative to those who want to donate clothes, but we are focused on solely collecting items that will help fulfill basic needs.”
People can start dropping off items at the designated locations starting Wednesday, May 27. The sites will be open between 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week. Officials said residents in need can also pick up items from the sites.
The following locations will serve as drop-off and pick-up sites:
- West Midland Family Center, 4011 W. Isabella Road
- Coleman High School, 4951 N. Lewis Road
- Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West River Road
- Meridian Elementary School, 3343 N. Meridian Road
- North Family Center, 2601 E. Shearer Road
- Gladwin downtown – parking lot behind Forge Fitness, 237 W. Cedar, Gladwin; corner of Arcade & Grout
- Midland High School, 1301 Eastlawn Drive
- Bullock Creek High School, 1420 S. Badour Road
Businesses or organizations that want to donate items must first fill out United Way’s Supplies Donations Survey online at www.reliefmidland.org by clicking the ‘Supplies Donations’ button.
Officials said once the survey is complete, United Way will be in contact within 48 hours to discuss the next steps. If the need is urgent, businesses can indicate the urgency within the survey, and United Way will be in touch as soon as possible.
Dow is lending its supply chain expertise and deploying employee volunteers to the drop-off and distribution sites across the county.
“Many thanks to Dow for their willingness to step into this space to help ensure our community gets what they need as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Miller said.
According to officials, the execution of the Supplies Distribution Plan reflects the collaborative efforts of Midland’s organizations, businesses, agencies, and leadership.
“Our community is equipped to stand up from this devastation because of the outpouring of support,” Miller said. “In times of crisis, our community continues to rise above, again and again. Midland is showing the nation right now what it looks like to truly live united.”
