United Way of Bay County is again offering their Back to School Clothing and Backpack Program.
Families who apply for the program will get clothing, under garments and a backpack full of supplies for each student.
The application deadline for the program has been extended to August 7 as parents continue to deal with uncertainty surrounding the upcoming school year.
“We are concerned that many families did not apply yet because of the uncertainty for the fall. If they were unsure if children would return to in-person learning, they may have been hesitant.”, said Nicole Luczak, Associate Director of the United Way of Bay County.
You can apply on the United Way website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.