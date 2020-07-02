The United Way of Midland County is working on long-term recovery for residents devastated by the flooding. The organization is working to help residents with housing and well issues as recovery continues.
The first phase of the recovery was aimed at meeting people’s basic needs like food, shelter and cleaning items.
“An estimated $1.2 million in in-kind donations has provided a lifeline to thousands of people,” said Holly Miller, president and CEO of United Way of Midland County. “That incredible generosity is helping to stretch local dollars while meeting the critical needs of our neighbors.”
Another area of need that the United Way is seeing is help with longer-term shelter after 115 homes were destroyed in the flooding and another 900 homes suffered major damage.
The United Way is investing an initial $200,000 in short-term housing for people displaced by flooding. This includes help with security deposits, first month’s rent and rent assistance for up-to six months.
They are also providing up to $5,000 per household for people experiencing issues with well water after the flood. The money can be used for hooking the home up to city water, fixing an existing well or drilling a new well.
All the assistance from the United Way is based on financial need of each person or family.
