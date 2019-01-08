The United Way launched a special fund to support Genesee and Shiawassee County federal employee’s during the government shutdown.
The partial government shutdown can be difficult on federal workers and their families.
The United Way is working with Congressman Dan Kildee’s office to help federal employees who have a gap in their pay through no fault of their own.
“For decades federal employees have supported the United Way of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties through annual donations. It’s only right that we should be there to support them at this time of need. There are many single parents, families with emergency issues or other special needs. When families live pay check to pay check it unexpectedly stops, this can make it difficult to afford basic things like food, transportation and utilities," the United Way said in a press release.
The assistance program will focus on emergency needs, specifically food, transportation, and current utility payments.
Each case will be handled differently.
If you are a furloughed federal employee and resides in Genesee or Shiawassee Counties, you can contact the United Way at 810-762-5834 or email info@unitedwaygenesee.org.
All assistance will require a scheduled appointment, no walk-ins.
When scheduling appointments you will be required to have furlough letter, department ID, and any other documents related to the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.