The United Way of Bay County is helping its neighboring counties with two flood supply donation drives.
Volunteers will be collecting donations from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 in the back parking lot of the United Way building on Saginaw Street.
They’ll also be collecting items on Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Prime Brothers Furniture Store, located at 1500 S Euclid Ave in Bay City.
They are asking for the following items:
- Gift Cards to restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, gas stations in amounts less than $50
- Restoration items such as brooms, shovels, buckets, large trash cans, trash bags, and gloves
- Personal hygiene items such as shampoo, soap, disposable razors, tampons, diapers, deodorant, toothbrush or paste
- Personal protection equipment such as face masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves
- Cleaning supply items such as buckets, bleach, sponges, gloves, and surface wipes.
- Clothing, blankets, stuffed animals or toys cannot be accepted at this time.
The United Way of Bay County said donations will be delivered to emergency sites in Midland and Arenac counties.
