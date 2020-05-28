“There are some very hard-hit pockets in Saginaw County and we all need to come together united,” said Audra Davis, President and CEO of the United Way of Saginaw County.
Volunteers were hard at work through rain or shine collecting and organizing incoming items that will help families impacted by last week’s floods.
“I will tell you through the COVID-19 pandemic, and now through immense flooding, we have just seen an outpouring of love and support from Saginaw County like we’ve just frankly never experienced before,” said Davis.
United Way of Saginaw County says 17,000 households were affected in some way by rain or flooding and they’re not stopping any work until everyone’s needs are met.
“We’re looking for essential items, obviously cleaning supplies, Clorox, bleach, sponges, towels, mops, brooms, if people can donate fans or dehumidifiers, that’s going to be a huge piece as well,” said Davis.
The non-profit got to work immediately last week helping with food distribution.
“At that point, we realized the need was going to be much bigger than we anticipated, and we started the work of collecting donations at that time,” said Davis.
Davis says for many people who are forced to start over, the organization is a first choice in getting resources and help.
“I think it’s important for the United Way to be involved because we love our community, we’re dedicated to our community, we’re here for Saginaw County, it’s what United Way does,” said Davis.
