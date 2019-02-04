The United Way of Saginaw County is offering free tax preparation services to individuals and families through its IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Saginaw County residents can visit a VITA site and have their taxes done for free. Sites include:
- Butman-Fish Library, 1716 Hancock St. in Saginaw 48602
- Hoyt Public Library, 505 Janes Ave. in Saginaw 48607
- Frankenmuth Credit Union, 580 N. Main St. in Frankenmuth 48734
- Frankenmuth Credit Union, 2796 Erna Dr. in Saginaw 48603
- PNC Bank, 1140 Outer Dr. in Buena Vista 48601
- Delta College, 1961 Delta Rd. in University Center 48710
VITA said it allows residents to process their returns efficiently and accurately at no cost to the taxpayer.
The United Way of Saginaw County’s VITA volunteers bring more than $3 million in refunds back into the local economy each year.
VITA sites began opening on Saturday, Feb. 2, and scheduling is available online or by calling (989) 372-9669 for Hoyt Library and PNC Bank or (989) 497-1600 for Frankenmuth Credit Union locations.
The United Way tax program is completely free of charge and returns will be e-filed with the IRS to provide a prompt refund without any fees.
At some sites, appointments are necessary. Scheduling an appointment is easy. For a complete list of sites and to schedule an appointment, visit United Way of Saginaw County's website.
To ensure a successful VITA session, residents are reminded to bring important documents, such as:
- Photo ID
- Social Security Cards for you, your spouse, and any dependents
- W2s for wages
- SSI Statement or Social Security Benefit Statement
- Any 1099s showing pension, interest, or other taxable income
- Property tax bill or proof of rent paid
This IRS-certified service is available thanks to a unique partnership of United Way of Saginaw County and the IRS.
Last year, more than 2,600 individuals had their taxes prepared through the program.
