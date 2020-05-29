A fruitful partnership helped out local flood victims on May 29 using a team of volunteers and a makeshift drive-thru for distributing crucial cleaning supplies.
“We could not do what we do without the help of these volunteers,” said Audra Davis of the Saginaw County United Way. “We have Nexteer here, we have our friends in labor here, we have community volunteers that reached out and said ‘Audra, we want to help. How can we help partner with United Way?’ Freeland Sports Zone has been unbelievable and also the local townships impacted as well by the flooding.”
The United Way helped flood victims clean up, distribute goods and get back to normal. They set up a drive thru at the Freeland Sports Zone on Midland Road.
“It’s very important to get the right stuff for cleanup because it’s gonna help families remediate and prevent the growth of mold,” said Davis. “Obviously, the weather’s changing so we want to get things cleaned up as soon as possible, get wet damaged items out of the home.”
Supplies include bleach, soap, cleaning products, towels, essential items for personal care and hygiene, baby diapers, linens, brooms, mops, buckets and more.
“We want to be there to support the community in the ways that we know are contributing positively,” said Davis.
