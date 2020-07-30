Unity Coalition announces plans to address violence, economic development

Pastors from different denominations gathered to announce a four-part plan to respond to the violence and rascal disparities in the Flint-area.
On Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Unity Coalition will offer "pull-over prayer" for anyone who needs it.
It will be offered at multiple locations in the city of Flint including the intersections of Clio and Daton as well as Pierson and Dupont.
Drivers won’t need to leave the safety of their vehicles.
After this, the group will converge on Hallwood Plaza at 3 p.m.
The plaza was one of the scenes of multiple shootings from this past weekend.
READ MORE: Warrants sought for four people in connection to Hallwood Plaza shooting, none believed to be shooter
The coalition also wants to help mentor young men and women online and through social media.
To help with this, the coalition is joined by social workers and psychologists.
Another goal they have is to bring economic opportunity to those who need it most.
Organizers mentioned those between the ages of 16 and 24 can receive free career training, scholarships, certifications, and job placement assistance in different fields at Mott Community College.
Anyone who is interested can call (810) 232-2512.
The North Flint Farmers Market is anticipating 32 new job opportunities, according to coalition members.
The North Flint Reinvestment Corporation is looking to hiring and train young adults as well.
Beautifying the community is another goal the coalition has by rehabilitating multiple properties.
The coalition is hoping hoping parents, elected officials, and the community at large will join them to fulfill their goals.
