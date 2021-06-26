Deadly violence in the community was the focus of an event on Saturday aimed at remembering and celebrating those who have lost their lives in traumatic ways.
“The purpose of this is for everyone to come together as a community. Stop the silence stop the violence,” said Julie Lopez with Crime Stoppers.
Promoting unity in the Flint community is a mission that WOW outreach has been dedicated to for 20 years with the Unity March. The event happened on Dupont Street and Lopez came out to support on behalf of Crime Stoppers, but also as a person who knows the pain of losing a loved one.
“Not only am I here as a family member of a victim. My father-in-law was murdered ten years ago,” Lopez said.
The Unity march also featured speakers and performers honoring Flint neighbors who have lost their lives to violence while also acknowledging the intense trauma for their families
“They've been affected by violence whether they're solved or unsolved cases everybody needs to come together to support each other,” Lopez said.
Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley said the event is important to help move the community forward.
“We need to make sure we pour into our community the positive things and that’s what’s happening here today,” Neeley said.
He said it is more just than the hardships the community has faced, but the city's overall resiliency.
“What defines us is how we rise in the city of Flint,” Neeley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.