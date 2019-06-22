Violence took place across Mid-Michigan on the first day of summer following a murder in both Bay City and Saginaw and a shooting injuring a teen, all happening Friday night and early Saturday morning.
But a local community hopes to spread the message of peace.
“I miss my baby and people say, ‘it’s going to be alright’ but it’ll never be alright,” said Patricia Brewster, mother of a gun violence victim.
This is just one mother’s cry for justice that echoes through Flint.
Brewster lost her son Sultan, also known as “Manny” Brewster, in March to a gunshot wound on Flint’s south side. Police are still looking for his killer.
“I just want some justice for my son and I won’t rest until I have it,” Brewster said.
Brewster is surrounded by those with a similar story.
The 18th annual Flint Unity March brings together families that have been impacted by violence and those that support change in the community.
“The support makes you feel wonderful because there is other people that have lost loved ones,” Brewster said. “Parents who have lost children to senseless murders and the violence has to stop.”
Brewster is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County to hopefully track down her son’s murderer. They are offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
While hundreds marched the streets off of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Crime Stoppers reminds them speaking up about these crimes is the right thing to do.
“We all understand what we’re going through and we’re here to support each other but we’re also here to stop this silence and to stop this violence,” said Julie Lopez, with Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County.
WOW Outreach, in partnership with 30 other community programs, will continue to March year after year spreading messages of peace and resources to hopefully prevent violence in the future.
“Keep standing together, keep having rallies, and everybody speak up,” Brewster said. “If you know something, speak up. There’s no such thing as snitch culture, speak up. We’re all family because this unites us as family.”
