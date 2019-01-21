Thousands taking to the streets in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., including right here in Mid-Michigan.
People of all ages marched for unity in Saginaw.
“It’s cold but it was worth it,” said Clarence Massey.
Below zero temperatures weren’t stopping people like Massey from honoring a man with a vision.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. unity march and luncheon took place in Saginaw Monday morning.
Massey said the arctic air stopped some from marching but not from remembering MLK’s legacy.
“I’m sure other people are inside celebrating the day by community service and stuff like that,” Massey said. “So we’re celebrating by marching today.”
As in year’s past, the march and luncheon that followed had a very diverse group of participants. Something Daniel Webster appreciates.
“All people see the importance of having unity and love,” Webster said. “And that’s what MLK talked about. Not just for black people but for people as a whole.”
The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity put on the event. Member Eddie Fox said while a lot of progress has been made, the struggle continues.
“Dr. Martin Luther King and the civil rights movement have torn down a whole lot of barriers that was holding people back,” Foxx said. “Whether it was fair housing, wages, these are issues that still affect us today.”
A sentiment shared by Congressman Dan Kildee who attended the event.
“It’s to remind ourselves that we have a lot more work to do,” Kildee said. “And if we really want to honor his legacy it’s by continuing the work that he started and that sadly for him ended 50 years ago. For us, the struggle goes on.”
For his part, Massey wants us to always remember King and what he stood for year-round.
“Don’t just go out in the community and celebrate just today and march today, you know fight every day for equal rights and just spread that love.”
