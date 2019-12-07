Unity of Bay City Spiritual Center takes part in World's Big Sleep Out event

Thousands of people slept outside overnight to raise awareness of homelessness and the need for money to fight it.
The Unity of Bay City Spiritual Center joined groups in 50 cities across the world to take part in the World’s Big Sleep Out event.
“So we hope to make other people look and say we do have a problem, but there’s something we can do about it, we can be active in eradicating homelessness,” said Traci Bliss, the events coordinator of Unity of Bay City.
Proceeds raised by Unity of Bay City will go to the new homeless shelter for the youth opening early next year in Bay City.
