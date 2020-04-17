The Quarantine Chronicles. A collaboration between the Saginaw Art Museum and the Saginaw Valley State University Center for Writing.
“Journal entries, video recordings, audio recordings, poems, there are a lot of different ways people can express themselves,” said Thor Rasmussen Saginaw Art Museum marketing and creativity manager. “That connects really well with our mission at the art museum of showcasing art as a way of documenting time.”
It’s a form of a time capsule. It’s an opportunity to allow everyone in the Great Lakes Bay region to express themselves.
“See and connect and really see how individual voice can develop into a collective experience,” Rasmussen said. “We are going through this together and everybody has a little different angle on how they are experiencing it and how they are expressing themselves during this time.”
To join the quarantine chronicles, head to Saginaw Art Museum site.
Submit your entry and after review it will be posted.
