The University of Michigan-Flint is reporting that the University Center is closed due to a chemical spill.
The closure is temporary and happened on the lower level, according to Jim Peck, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing for UM-Flint.
No other information has been released at this time, but an update is expected before noon.
