The University of Michigan-Flint has reopened the University Center after it was closed due to a chemical spill.
The incident involved pool and spa chemicals sodium hypochlorite and muriatic acid that became mixed, said Jim Peck, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing for UM-Flint.
The chemicals have since been cleaned-up, and the area reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.