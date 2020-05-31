The University of Michigan-Flint is collecting donated books to stock the Little Free Library.
The university said that because of COVID-19 they’re not able to provide direct contact between the officers and the young people who both enjoy the Read with a Cop summer program, but they will continue to stock the library.
The university is low on books and is requesting any age-appropriate books that people may wish to donate.
People who donate books can drop them off outside of the Hubbard building beginning Monday, June 15.
The Hubbard building is located at 602 Mill Street. Book donations will be accepted Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.