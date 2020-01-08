A local university is highlighting the importance of Michigan’s medical amnesty law.
Those under 21 who seek medical help after consuming alcohol will not be prosecuted.
“We want them to know to call, to seek help for your friends,” Central Michigan University Police Chief Larry Klause said.
Klause said a lot of times, students may be afraid to seek medical attention if they are under 21 because they don’t want to get in legal trouble.
But Klause said that’s not the case at CMU, and it’s actually Michigan law.
“In 2012, the Michigan legislature created an amnesty for individuals involved with alcohol and/or drugs. So what we want to do is encourage our students to seek help for their roommates, for their friends if they’re intoxicated to the point of incapacitation, so we can get medical treatment,” Klause said.
Tom Idema, director of the Office of Student Conduct at CMU, said sometimes it may require calling an ambulance in to evaluate the person.
“Or they may need to be transported to a hospital or whatever medical attention may be needed. And you know, the key here is to keep everyone safe and get everyone any medical attention or any other attention they may need,” Idema said.
Idema said even though the school does not condone underage drinking, there are resources to help.
“The goal here is to get an education and by keeping you safe, that helps achieve that goal. So I don’t care. You know, we try to encourage students, don’t let the fear of getting into trouble get in the way of doing what’s right,” Idema said.
Even though CMU hasn’t seen a decrease in alcohol-related incidents, Klause remains hopeful.
“We have not seen a significant increase at all of increased intoxication, whether by alcohol or drugs, on our campus. We haven’t, so that’s been very encouraging for us,” Klause said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.