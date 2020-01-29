Image: Celebration of life for Kevin Bacon
Source: University of Michigan-Flint CGS students

The University of Michigan-Flint Center for Gender Sexuality is hosting a celebration of life for Kevin Bacon.

The event is hosted by the Center for Gender Sexuality students and Peer Educators.

The celebration will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in room 213 of the UCEN.  

