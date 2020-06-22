The world is heading into a new era of learning once the fall semester starts at colleges and universities across the nation.
The University of Michigan is preparing to welcome students back on campus in the fall and on Monday, June 22 officials released a return to school plan.
The new plan includes a mix of in-person and remote classes.
University officials said their first concern is public health. They said the university is adhering to the COVID-19 standards of sanitation and social distancing.
The university is also altering the academic schedule to minimize the back and forth travel for students.
“Students are coming back. The classes start at the end of August. Then they will go straight through Thanksgiving. And then most students will be able to go home and finish up the last couple of weeks of classes at home; and then come back to campus into early January when the next semester starts,” said Rick Fitzgerald, with University of Michigan Public Affairs.
Fitzgerald said the system is dependent on the honor system.
“We are asking students to monitor their own health ahead of time. Trying to minimize their travel before they come essentially doing the self-quarantine, monitoring at home before they come to campus,” Fitzgerald said.
Living on campus will not be much different. Students with special health conditions will be assigned single dorm rooms but others can still share.
The learning environment will be a hybrid of online and classroom learning. Lectures will be done online, and small groups will meet in person.
“So, the students can get together but perhaps wearing masks and be in a larger room so they can spread out a little more but still interact with each other,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said students will also find staggered cafeteria hours to reduce crowding and box lunches will be available.
Students are expected to return to campus at the end of August.
