The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents approved a tuition increase of 1.9% during a special session on June 29.
The board also approved $12.8 million for additional need-based financial aid for undergraduates on the Ann Arbor campus.
According to President Mark Schlissel, the university will also tap into its reserves to meet the need if it exceeds the budgeted amount.
READ MORE: Harbaugh, other U of M coaches accept pay cut as department faces budget deficit
“We are committed to do our very best to make sure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not result in a lost generation of students who were unable to continue or complete their Michigan educations because of the circumstances we all find ourselves in,” Schlissel said.
The vote came during a special session held four days after the budget proposal failed when regents split 4-4.
The general fund budget is part of an approved universitywide consolidated budget package.
That also includes spending plans for Michigan Medicine, UM-Dearborn, UM-Flint, Athletics, Michigan Housing, and a number of supplemental student fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.