The Michigan Health Department is suspending all University of Michigan athletics for two weeks.
The 14-day suspension is due to a positive COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant test in the athletic department. Team members, coaches, team staff and student athletes are quarantining and isolating until further notice and up to Feb. 7.
"Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools," Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics said.
