The University of Michigan announced that all commencement ceremonies, among other activities, will be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The university said that although this announcement is disappointing to many, they are looking into ways to celebrate 2020 graduates in the future.
The university also said that all final exams will take place remotely, and that employees are being encouraged to work remotely as much as possible.
Students will not be required to come to campus for the remainder of the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.