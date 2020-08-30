The University of Michigan-Flint starts classes on Aug. 31, and school will look quite different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school announced that a majority of their classes will be taught remotely and that in-person courses will take place on a limited basis.
The university is also implementing a new screening process for on campus which includes a health check and a face covering requirement for everyone.
Employees are being encouraged to work remotely if possible and events will mostly occur in a virtual format.
Chancellor Deba Dutta said in a letter to students that physical distancing will be a main focus on campus. Dutta also noted that the commencement ceremony scheduled for August has been cancelled.
Dutta also said that on-campus housing operations will continue, but with physical distancing measures implemented.
Food service on campus will be altered to align with recommendations from health officials, but is still available, according to the school.
You can read the school’s full fall plan here.
